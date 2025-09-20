Floodwaters Wash Away Another Section Of M-5 Motorway
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:54 PM
A fresh breach near Jalalpur Pirwala has washed away part of the M-5 Motorway, keeping the Multan–Jhangra section closed for eight days. Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.
Multan: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) A section of the M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala has been washed away by floodwaters, officials confirmed on Saturday.
According to the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Multan, the eastern portion of the M-5 collapsed after a breach caused by floodwater. Earlier, the western portion of the motorway had also been damaged. Motorway Police and National Highway Authority (NHA) staff are present at the site with machinery to manage the situation.
Authorities said that water from the Sutlej River is flowing with high intensity towards the Chenab River.
To reduce the water pressure, boulders are being placed in the breach. The motorway has remained closed for the eighth consecutive day from Multan to Jhangra.
A Motorway Police spokesperson stated that the M-5 is closed due to flooding, but travelers from Multan to Sukkur can use alternative routes. Traffic can move from Shah Shams Interchange to the National Highway and rejoin the M-5 from Uch Sharif Interchange. Similarly, travelers from Sukkur towards Multan can use the National Highway from Uch Sharif Interchange and rejoin the M-5 at Sher Shah Interchange.
Recent Stories
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway1 minute ago
-
Professional management course participants visits RPO office5 minutes ago
-
Senator Afnan Ullah demands swift data protection law to safeguard national security5 minutes ago
-
IAEA praises Pakistan’s partnership, progress in peaceful nuclear programme5 minutes ago
-
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth7 minutes ago
-
20 criminals held15 minutes ago
-
Three kite sellers held,150 kites recovered15 minutes ago
-
Father,wife killed,daughter injured over domestic issue25 minutes ago
-
Two women killed, two injured in road accidents35 minutes ago
-
Speakers voiced grave concern over Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering ..45 minutes ago
-
Rescue operation underway to shift flood stranded villagers to safe locations55 minutes ago
-
Shaikh Abdul Majid condemns traumatizing abuses, reaffirms Kashmiris’ unyielding resistance to Ind ..2 hours ago