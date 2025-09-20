Open Menu

Floodwaters Wash Away Another Section Of M-5 Motorway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:54 PM

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

A fresh breach near Jalalpur Pirwala has washed away part of the M-5 Motorway, keeping the Multan–Jhangra section closed for eight days. Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.

Multan: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) A section of the M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala has been washed away by floodwaters, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Multan, the eastern portion of the M-5 collapsed after a breach caused by floodwater. Earlier, the western portion of the motorway had also been damaged. Motorway Police and National Highway Authority (NHA) staff are present at the site with machinery to manage the situation.

Authorities said that water from the Sutlej River is flowing with high intensity towards the Chenab River.

To reduce the water pressure, boulders are being placed in the breach. The motorway has remained closed for the eighth consecutive day from Multan to Jhangra.

A Motorway Police spokesperson stated that the M-5 is closed due to flooding, but travelers from Multan to Sukkur can use alternative routes. Traffic can move from Shah Shams Interchange to the National Highway and rejoin the M-5 from Uch Sharif Interchange. Similarly, travelers from Sukkur towards Multan can use the National Highway from Uch Sharif Interchange and rejoin the M-5 at Sher Shah Interchange.

