MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 09:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), through its Technology for People Initiative (TPI-LUMS), to strengthen digital governance and innovation in Pakistan.

The MoU outlines collaboration in cybersecurity, policy innovation, digital service delivery, public sector infrastructure, research and advisory, product development, and capacity building with a strong focus on gender inclusion and digital skills said a news release.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, signed the MoU and highlighted that this partnership with LUMS will foster innovation, secure public digital systems, and deliver citizen-centric solutions.

She added that government-academia collaboration is essential for building an inclusive and future-ready digital Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dr. Ali Cheema added that the univeristy is excited to collaborate with government on strengthening the public mission for using technology for strengthening governance and development. Director TPI LUMS, Usman Khan added that through this partnership multi-disciplinary capabilities at LUMS will provide more effective solutions and support government in delivering on their objectives of growth and economic and social prosperity for all.

This collaboration paves the way for joint initiatives that will enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in public service delivery across the country.

