Mexico Anticipates $3 Billion In Gains From Hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) The Mexican Football Association expects the country to achieve economic gains exceeding $3 billion by hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, which will be organised for the first time in three countries: Mexico, the United States, and Canada, with the participation of 48 teams.
The federation explained in a statement released Saturday that Mexico will host 13 matches in three stadiums: "Estadio Azteca" in the capital, Mexico City; "Estadio Akron" in Guadalajara; and "Estadio BBVA" in Monterrey. It also noted that economic activity during this period will contribute to the creation of approximately 24,000 jobs.
It added that Mexico expects an additional 5.5 million tourists to arrive during the upcoming months of June and July, representing a 44% increase compared to the same period this year. Investments directed toward preparing the three stadiums amount to approximately $200 million.
