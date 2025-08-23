60 Police Officials Promoted To Inspector Rank
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 09:42 PM
A rank pinning ceremony was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) where 60 officials from Gujranwala and Sargodha regions were promoted to the rank of inspector
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A rank pinning ceremony was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) where 60 officials from Gujranwala and Sargodha regions were promoted to the rank of inspector.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar pinned the new ranks on the promoted
officers.
The ceremony was attended in large numbers by the families of the officers, including parents and children.
Addressing the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that in upcoming promotion boards, Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of respective regions would also participate in the process. He directed the newly promoted officers to remain in close contact with the constabulary, resolve their issues, and contribute to their professional grooming.
Dr Usman Anwar noted that the establishment of new police units such as the Counter Cybercrime Department (CCD) and Riot Management Police had created thousands of posts and enabled large-scale promotions.
The IGP said that the formation of the Provincial Tourism Police and Cybercrime Department had created hundreds of new positions, ensuring more opportunities for advancement in the future.
The ceremony was also attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIGs Establishment-I and II, AIGs, SPs, and SDPOs.
