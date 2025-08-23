Open Menu

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) City's first home game of the new season ended in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Blues spurned a couple of decent opportunities before conceding two late goals in the first period by Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha.

From there on, a focused and organised Tottenham rarely looked like conceding in a game Pep Guardiola and his players will want to move quickly on from.

