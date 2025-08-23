Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) City's first home game of the new season ended in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Blues spurned a couple of decent opportunities before conceding two late goals in the first period by Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha.
From there on, a focused and organised Tottenham rarely looked like conceding in a game Pep Guardiola and his players will want to move quickly on from.
Recent Stories
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
More Stories From Middle East
-
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham2 minutes ago
-
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar2 hours ago
-
UAE: A global leader in employing AI in tourism, hospitality sector3 hours ago
-
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'3 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory3 hours ago
-
43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorrow in France4 hours ago
-
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to support Gaza hospitals, ..4 hours ago
-
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al Sa ..5 hours ago
-
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe6 hours ago
-
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'6 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police Academy Orchestra presents UAE culture at Spasskaya Tower International Festival in M ..7 hours ago
-
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal7 hours ago