UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin on death of Russian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the death of the Russian Ambassador to the UAE Sergei Kuznetsov.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Russian President.