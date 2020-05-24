UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Receive Greetings On Eid Al-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr from Kings, Presidents, and Emirs of Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar congratulatory messages on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid From Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

10 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.