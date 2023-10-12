Open Menu

UAE Leaders Send Condolences To King Of Jordan On Death Of Former Prime Minister Marouf Al Bakhit

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 10:00 AM

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister Marouf Al Bakhit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan, over the death of former Jordanian Prime Minister Marouf Al Bakhit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Jordanian King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

8 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

8 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

10 hours ago
Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

10 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

10 hours ago
 Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple ..

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

10 hours ago
 Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban gu ..

Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban guerilla' gangs

10 hours ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East