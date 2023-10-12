UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister Marouf Al Bakhit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan, over the death of former Jordanian Prime Minister Marouf Al Bakhit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Jordanian King.

