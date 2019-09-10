UrduPoint.com
UAE, Mauritania Review Defence Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received at his office today Lieutenant-General Mohamed Cheikh Ould Mohamed Lemine, Mauritanian Army Chief-of-Staff, and his accompanying delegation, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the defence field.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them, exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior defence officials.

