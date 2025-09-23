Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati Named World's Best Footballers
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 02:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) PARIS, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati have won the top prizes at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris, France, tonight.
Barca's star Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the second straight time.
Men's Yashin Trophy was got by Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City, while Women's Club of the Year went for Arsenal and Men's Club of the Year for Paris Saint-Germain.
