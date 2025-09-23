Open Menu

Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati Named World's Best Footballers

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 02:15 AM

Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati named world's best footballers

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) PARIS, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati have won the top prizes at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris, France, tonight.

Barca's star Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the second straight time.

Men's Yashin Trophy was got by Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City, while Women's Club of the Year went for Arsenal and Men's Club of the Year for Paris Saint-Germain.

Related Topics

France Paris Barcelona September Women Top PSG Manchester City Arsenal

Recent Stories

France formally recognises Palestinian state

France formally recognises Palestinian state

1 hour ago
 UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitari ..

UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80

2 hours ago
 Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

2 hours ago
 Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients re ..

Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported

2 hours ago
 3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind

3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind

2 hours ago
 Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&amp;P global� ..

Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&amp;P global’s cleantech rankings

3 hours ago
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma ..

Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barris ..

Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Assoc ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..

3 hours ago
 2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter

2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter

2 hours ago
 SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine s ..

SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025

2 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East