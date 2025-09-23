Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Conference on Two-State Solution

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, led the UAE delegation at the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

This conference is an important reaffirmation of the international community’s commitment to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with internationally recognised borders, coexisting in peace, stability and security with Israel.

The UAE firmly believes there will be no peace in the region until there is a Palestinian state, living alongside Israel in peace, security, and dignity. The two-State solution will form the basis for Israel’s regional integration and the only viable path towards lasting peace and stability for Palestinians, Israelis, and the region.

The high-level participation in today’s conference, along with the increasing number of countries recognising the State of Palestine, further strengthens the international community’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for the region, and reaffirms the Palestinian peoples’ legitimate right to self-determination.



The UAE welcomes these recent recognitions of the State of Palestine, which affirm a shared view that the only way to move beyond decades of conflict and destruction is by advancing toward the vision of two independent states, side by side in lasting peace.

The UAE commends His Highness Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and Emmanuel Macron, President of France, for their commendable efforts in leading this conference.

In the lead-up to the conference, the UAE co-sponsored and voted in favour – alongside 142 countries – of the UN General Assembly resolution endorsing the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

The UAE will remain a committed partner in realising the aspirations of the Palestinian people, as well as cooperating with regional and international partners to achieve a just and sustainable resolution that ends the cycle of conflict and lays the foundation for a more stable and prosperous future for all peoples in the region.