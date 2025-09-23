Pakistan To Raise $750m Via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:21 AM
Facing Eurobond repayments in 2025–26, Pakistan plans to raise $750 million through Panda Bonds and commercial financing, ahead of IMF review mission’s visit.
Islamabad: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) Pakistan is preparing two major financing plans worth $750 million (Rs 2.11 trillion) in the coming weeks, including the issuance of Panda bonds and securing commercial financing through international banks.
According to The news, the government is considering raising $300 to $500 million in commercial financing through a consortium of international banks, including Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered. The move comes as Pakistan faces a $500 million (Rs 1.40 trillion) Eurobond maturity on September 30, 2025. Another large repayment of $1 billion (Rs 2.80 trillion) is due in April 2026.
The financing plans are being developed ahead of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review mission, which will arrive in Pakistan on September 25.
The IMF team will meet officials from the State Bank, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), and the Pakistan business Council (PBC) in Karachi.
A senior government official confirmed that discussions are underway to secure $300–500 million in commercial financing via global banks. Additionally, Pakistan intends to issue Panda Bonds in the Chinese market, likely in November, to raise $250 million.
When contacted, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that the government is focusing on the launch of Panda Bonds and expects the first issuance soon.
Officials added that both the government and the State Bank are working to manage upcoming external debt obligations without placing additional strain on foreign exchange reserves.
