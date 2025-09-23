Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent messages of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 95th National Day.

The UAE leaders also dispatched similar messages to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.

