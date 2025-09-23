UAE Leaders Congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince On National Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent messages of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 95th National Day.
The UAE leaders also dispatched similar messages to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Con ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025
France formally recognises Palestinian state
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day1 minute ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Conference on Two-State ..1 hour ago
-
Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York7 hours ago
-
Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati named world's best footballers8 hours ago
-
France formally recognises Palestinian state10 hours ago
-
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA8010 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of collaboration11 hours ago
-
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8012 hours ago
-
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth12 hours ago
-
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic transformation12 hours ago
-
UN, AU, EU leaders pledge joint push for peace, development in Africa13 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’13 hours ago