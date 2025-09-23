Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SACRAMENTO, US, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Nvidia will invest up to US$100 billion in the buildout of OpenAI data centres, Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced.

According to their announcements, Nvidia and OpenAI unveiled a letter of intent for what both companies described as a landmark artificial intelligence infrastructure project, pairing at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems with the planned US$100 billion investment.

"This is the biggest AI infrastructure project in history," Huang said, adding the partnership was about moving AI "from the labs into the world," according to an interview-style post on Nvidia's corporate blog.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said "there's no partner but Nvidia that can do this at this kind of scale, at this kind of speed," and called the infrastructure "the fuel that we need to drive improvement," the blog reported.

The firms said the first gigawatt is targeted for the second half of 2026 on Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform, and the partnership will use millions of Nvidia GPUs to train and run OpenAI's next generation of models.

OpenAI noted it now serves more than 700 million weekly active users, highlighting the need to expand capacity as new models are introduced.