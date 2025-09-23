Open Menu

Trump To Meet Arab, Muslim Leaders On Gaza Situation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:28 AM

US president is expected to present proposals on post-war governance and peace in Gaza

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2025) US President Donald Trump would meet Arab and Muslim leaders today, where he is expected to present proposals on post-war governance and peace in Gaza.

The US media reported that Washington wants Arab and Muslim countries to agree to send troops to Gaza to enable Israel’s withdrawal. The United States also expects these countries to contribute funds for the transition of power in Palestine and for reconstruction efforts.

Leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye and Indonesia will attend the meeting with President Trump.

It is anticipated that Trump’s discussions with the Arab and Muslim leaders will focus on principles related to Israel’s withdrawal and post-war governance in Gaza—envisioning a Gaza free from Hamas’ interference.

Earlier, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt had stated that President Trump would hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

She noted that Trump would first meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres, followed by separate meetings with the heads of state of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Indonesia.

