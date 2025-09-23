Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister In New York

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 11:15 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Jeremiah Maenele, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The talks covered bilateral relations between the UAE and Solomon Islands, with emphasis on deepening cooperation in areas that support shared interests and long-term growth.

Sheikh Abdullah and Maenele also discussed several topics on the agenda of the 80th session of the General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE’s keenness to deepen ties with Solomon Islands and and to seize available opportunities that promote further progress in bilateral cooperation serving the development goals of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.

