Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 September 2025
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 September 2025 is 392,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 336,080. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 September 2025 is 392,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 336,080.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 359,303 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 308,071.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 392,000
|Rs 359,303
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 336,080
|Rs 308,071
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 33,608
|Rs 30,807
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
France formally recognises Palestinian state
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
