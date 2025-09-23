UAE Signs Declaration For Protection Of Humanitarian Personnel At UNGA80
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK , 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates signed the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, at a high-level event in New York ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).
Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, participated in the signing of the declaration, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to upholding international humanitarian law, including the obligation to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and ensuring the safe, immediate, and unobstructed delivery of aid to those in need.
The Declaration – galvanised by a cross-regional coalition of states – aims to translate pledges into practical steps thereby enabling states to improve the safety and security of humanitarian personnel, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2730 (2024).
“The UAE is proud to join this global effort to protect humanitarian personnel across conflicts around the world,” stated Reem Al Hashimy. “As UNGA80 begins, we reaffirm that humanitarian action is not only a moral commitment but a foundation for sustainable peace. The UAE will continue to collaborate with its partners to strengthen adherence to international humanitarian law, expand the immediate, safe and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid, and ensure accountability for attacks on workers in this field.”
Furthermore, the UAE will support the implementation efforts through the newly established Group of Friends for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel in Geneva. This platform will bring together committed states to promote coordination, share best practices, and uphold international humanitarian law worldwide.
Recent Stories
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including ..
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA8050 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of collaboration1 hour ago
-
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 802 hours ago
-
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth2 hours ago
-
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic transformation2 hours ago
-
UN, AU, EU leaders pledge joint push for peace, development in Africa3 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’3 hours ago
-
President offers condolences on passing of Major General Ahmed Al-Raisi’s mother4 hours ago
-
UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups4 hours ago
-
Nama PWP inks deal with Masdar-led consortium, OQAE for Oman’s first utility-scale solar, battery ..4 hours ago
-
27th ICOM General Conference to transform global museum dialogue4 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality, NEA launch Project Management Experts Programme4 hours ago