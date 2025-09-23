Open Menu

UAE Signs Declaration For Protection Of Humanitarian Personnel At UNGA80

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK , 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates signed the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, at a high-level event in New York ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, participated in the signing of the declaration, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to upholding international humanitarian law, including the obligation to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and ensuring the safe, immediate, and unobstructed delivery of aid to those in need.

The Declaration – galvanised by a cross-regional coalition of states – aims to translate pledges into practical steps thereby enabling states to improve the safety and security of humanitarian personnel, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2730 (2024).

“The UAE is proud to join this global effort to protect humanitarian personnel across conflicts around the world,” stated Reem Al Hashimy. “As UNGA80 begins, we reaffirm that humanitarian action is not only a moral commitment but a foundation for sustainable peace. The UAE will continue to collaborate with its partners to strengthen adherence to international humanitarian law, expand the immediate, safe and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid, and ensure accountability for attacks on workers in this field.”

Furthermore, the UAE will support the implementation efforts through the newly established Group of Friends for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel in Geneva. This platform will bring together committed states to promote coordination, share best practices, and uphold international humanitarian law worldwide.

