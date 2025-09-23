France Formally Recognises Palestinian State
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 01:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed his government will formally recognise a Palestinian state, joining a wave of countries to do so in recent weeks.
It comes after the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal also made the move to recognise a Palestinian state over the weekend.
"We want two states living side by side in peace and security to become a reality," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the UN General Assembly today.
Recent Stories
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
France formally recognises Palestinian state2 minutes ago
-
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA8032 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of collaboration2 hours ago
-
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 802 hours ago
-
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth2 hours ago
-
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic transformation3 hours ago
-
UN, AU, EU leaders pledge joint push for peace, development in Africa3 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Award’3 hours ago
-
President offers condolences on passing of Major General Ahmed Al-Raisi’s mother4 hours ago
-
UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups4 hours ago
-
Nama PWP inks deal with Masdar-led consortium, OQAE for Oman’s first utility-scale solar, battery ..5 hours ago
-
27th ICOM General Conference to transform global museum dialogue5 hours ago