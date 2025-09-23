France formally recognises Palestinian state

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed his government will formally recognise a Palestinian state, joining a wave of countries to do so in recent weeks.

It comes after the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal also made the move to recognise a Palestinian state over the weekend.

"We want two states living side by side in peace and security to become a reality," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the UN General Assembly today.