UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the UAE National Arabian Horse Championship (National Championship) will start at 2:00 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Grand Hall of the Boudheeb Equestrian academy.

The four-day championship is organised by EAHS, under the direct supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, who is also Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Championship.

The competition follows the rules of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations, with the participation of 433 purebred Arabian horses belonging to about 204 owners.