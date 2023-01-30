UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the fall of a passenger bus from a bridge in Lasbela, Balochistan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the Pakistani Government and its people and the families of the victims of the tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.