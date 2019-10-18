UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In 141st Assembly Of IPU In Serbia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) A UAE parliamentary delegation participated in the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union which convened in Belgrade on 13 -17 October 2019.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, met on this occasion.

The assembly addressed a number of issues, including the election of the President and Vice-Presidents of the 141st Assembly; a general debate on the theme Strengthening international law: parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation; achieving universal health coverage by 2030: The role of parliaments in ensuring the right to health; reports of the Standing Committees on Peace and International Security; sustainable development, finance and trade; and United Nations affairs.

The delegation said that the Palestinian cause remains a central issue in the Arab region, asserting that a just, comprehensive and lasting solution that will enable the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to establish peace in the region.

On the domestic level the delegates said the UAE is efficiently investing in establishing a sophisticated, high-quality infrastructure that ensures the country maintains its competitiveness across all global indices.

They highlighted the UAE's crisis management strategy implemented through the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), saying that countering challenges requires sound strategic planning, strong media discourse, awareness and full participation of all sections of society to eradicate them.

The Federal National Council's delegation included Federal National Council's members: Ali Jassem, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mahrazi, Dr. Saeed Al Mutawa, Aliaa Al Jassem and Faisal Hareb Al Dhabahi, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.

Related Topics

Election Assembly United Nations UAE Young Ipu Jerusalem Belgrade Middle East October Women 2019 Media All Arab

Recent Stories

Arab-Sino cooperation based on mutual respect, cul ..

1 hour ago

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

35 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

35 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

35 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.