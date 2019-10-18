UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) A UAE parliamentary delegation participated in the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union which convened in Belgrade on 13 -17 October 2019.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, met on this occasion.

The assembly addressed a number of issues, including the election of the President and Vice-Presidents of the 141st Assembly; a general debate on the theme Strengthening international law: parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation; achieving universal health coverage by 2030: The role of parliaments in ensuring the right to health; reports of the Standing Committees on Peace and International Security; sustainable development, finance and trade; and United Nations affairs.

The delegation said that the Palestinian cause remains a central issue in the Arab region, asserting that a just, comprehensive and lasting solution that will enable the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to establish peace in the region.

On the domestic level the delegates said the UAE is efficiently investing in establishing a sophisticated, high-quality infrastructure that ensures the country maintains its competitiveness across all global indices.

They highlighted the UAE's crisis management strategy implemented through the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), saying that countering challenges requires sound strategic planning, strong media discourse, awareness and full participation of all sections of society to eradicate them.

The Federal National Council's delegation included Federal National Council's members: Ali Jassem, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mahrazi, Dr. Saeed Al Mutawa, Aliaa Al Jassem and Faisal Hareb Al Dhabahi, as well as Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.