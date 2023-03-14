UAE participates in the 211st session of IPU’s Governing Council in Bahrain

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in the 211st session of IPU’s Governing Council, held as part of the

146th Assembly of the IPU and its related meetings in Manama, Bahrain.

IPU President Duarte Pacheco presented a report on the Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly since the 210th session of the council, while IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong spoke about the IPU impact of works of national parliaments and other related organisations in 2022.

The meeting also discussed the IPU financial situation, the consolidated budget 2023, IPU political programme in the UN and works of the IPU's committees.