UAE participates in virtual G20 Leaders Summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, participated in the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders' Summit, headed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

The UAE’s participated in the summit as a guest and president of the current session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The summit discussed ways of coordinating global efforts and enhancing joint cooperation and solidarity to combat the spread of coronavirus, as well as reduce its humanitarian, health and economic impact on the entire world.

The summit was attended by members of the G20 and leaders of invited countries, including Jordan, Spain, Singapore and Switzerland, as well as representatives of international organisations concerned, including World Health Organisation, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, United Nations, food and Agriculture Organisation, the Financial Stability board, the International Labour Organization, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the World Trade Organisation.

During the summit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the need for more international cooperation and solidarity to tackle coronavirus, adding that the whole world is going through unprecedented conditions due to the spread of the virus and its transformation into a global pandemic, which affects all aspects of life around the world.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia and King Salman bin Abdulaziz for organising the G20 summit, to strengthen the international efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Holding the summit highlighted the awareness of G20 members of the gravity of the situation and their international responsibilities during this critical period, he added.

Indicating that there are societies that require help and support, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said it was necessary to stand by them and extend assistance to them. He said the belief in the unity of destiny is embodied in humanity in its strongest form, because danger targets everyone without exception.

He pointed out that groups such as refugees, internally displaced persons and people in areas of conflict, war and crises, especially in the middle East, lack the most basic capabilities to deal with the coronavirus. He said the whole world needs to take note of this danger and pay attention to these peoples and help them prevent serious humanitarian tragedies.

He stated that what further increases the importance of international cooperation in confronting this virus is that its negative effects do not stop at only the health aspect, although it is the most dangerous and most painful, but extends to many other aspects as well, the most important of which is the economic aspect.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed noted that since the outset of the COVID-19, the UAE has been keen to ensure full solidarity and cooperation with all other countries addressing the impact of the virus outbreak.

"We've called for strengthening the role played by relevant multilaterals, primarily the United Nations in addressing the crisis," he added.

"Economic growth and advanced industries would lose significance should we fail to ensure people's wellbeing and dignity and protect them from environmental and health crises," Sheikh Mohamed said , noting that all peoples of the world are waiting for urgent and efficient mechanisms, innovative breakthroughs and rapid responses and strategies to protect both humanity and environment.

" Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we are in the UAE coordinating efforts with various world countries to curb the spread of the virus. We re extending hand of help and in this meeting and reiterate our full cooperation with G20 members," said Sheikh Mohamed.

"This crisis will pass by as was the case with other risks and crises before in the history of mankind, However we are all responsible in this period to ensure our survival as soon as possible and with the minimum possible loss, an objective which won't be achieved but through strong will, collective sincere work and awareness of the requirements of the current period," Sheikh Mohamed concluded.