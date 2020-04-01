UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ports Sound 'Horns Of Hope' In Solidarity With Frontline Fight Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:15 PM

UAE Ports sound 'Horns of Hope' in solidarity with frontline fight against coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Today at sunset, all ports across the United Arab Emirates sounded the "Horns of Hope" to show solidarity with frontline fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

In a world-first initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Ports in collaboration with the Federal Transport Authority Land & Maritime, tugboats across UAE ports sounded their horns at 6:30 pm in recognition and support of the maritime, healthcare and the critical sector personnel still working on the front lines to address the impact of COVID-19.

The "Horns of Hope" initiative calls on all tugboats and commercial vessels around the world to signal solidarity by sounding their horns in one-minute bursts every sunset for the remainder of the ongoing pandemic.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

3 minutes ago

‘UAE’s moral duty in helping other nations is ..

1 hour ago

No Plans to Close Moscow, Moscow Region for Entry, ..

5 minutes ago

Catalan Health Ministry Calls for Not Putting COVI ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Certain US Will Also Help Russia Fight Coro ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Increases Oil Production to Utmost Li ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.