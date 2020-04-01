UAE Ports sound 'Horns of Hope' in solidarity with frontline fight against coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Today at sunset, all ports across the United Arab Emirates sounded the "Horns of Hope" to show solidarity with frontline fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

In a world-first initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Ports in collaboration with the Federal Transport Authority Land & Maritime, tugboats across UAE ports sounded their horns at 6:30 pm in recognition and support of the maritime, healthcare and the critical sector personnel still working on the front lines to address the impact of COVID-19.

The "Horns of Hope" initiative calls on all tugboats and commercial vessels around the world to signal solidarity by sounding their horns in one-minute bursts every sunset for the remainder of the ongoing pandemic.