UAE presents government accelerator model in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The Government Accelerators Team presented the UAE’s Accelerators Work Model at a specialist workshop held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries in the area of government development.

The workshop was attended by senior officials from the Uzbek Government and several government sector employees, who were briefed about the 100-day journey related to the accelerators, methods of operating and outcomes.

It comprised intensive training programmes for over 20 future trainers of the Government Accelerators Programme in Uzbekistan, and it participants were introduced to the "accelerators methodology factors," with an emphasis on assessing challenges and determining ways to overcome them.

Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Director-General for Strategy and Innovation at the Cabinet of Ministers Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said that the UAE’s experience has become a global model to follow, and applying this model in Uzbekistan will help the country improve its government services and accelerate its pace of work, as well as reinforce its strategic partnership with the UAE in improving government services.

The partnership between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan involve exchanging knowledge and benefitting from development models and expertise in government work, as well as adopting the best practices related to government services, smart services, organisational performance, innovation and excellence, and capacity building.