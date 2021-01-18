UrduPoint.com
UAE President Confers Zayed The Second Medal To US Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal to US Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Zayed the Second Medal to US Ambassador John Rakolta in appreciation of the efforts he made during his tenure to promote relations between the two countries in several spheres.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, presented the US Ambassador with the honour while receiving him yesterday.

Gargash praised the US Ambassador's work and valued the relations between the two countries while wishing the Ambassador success in his future assignments.

More Stories From Middle East

