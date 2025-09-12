Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman To Lock Horns Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 03:18 PM

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Match between Pakistan and Oman will start at 7:30pm(Pakistan times) at Dubai cricket stadium

Dubai:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup T20 campaign today with a match against Oman, a fixture widely seen as a warm-up ahead of the high-profile clash with arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Ahead of the opening match, Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson inspected the Dubai pitch and described it as favorable for batters. Addressing the media, Hesson expressed confidence in his squad, highlighting the depth of talent. “We have multi-skilled players in our team, which gives us the flexibility needed in T20 cricket,” he said.

On the other side, Oman’s captain Zeeshan Maqsood (check: you wrote “Jadinder Singh”—is it him or Zeeshan?) acknowledged Pakistan’s superior strength but emphasized the unpredictable nature of the T20 format. “There is no real comparison between Oman and Pakistan, but in T20 cricket anything can happen,” he remarked during his press conference.

He added that playing against top-tier teams in the Asia Cup was a valuable opportunity for Oman to test its skills and gain experience at the highest level.

Pakistan will be aiming to start their campaign on a strong note, while Oman will look to cause an upset and make a statement in the tournament.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan (probable): 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Salman Ali Agha (capt), 5 Hasan Nawaz, 6 Mohammad Haris (wk), 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed

Oman (probable): 1 Aamir Kaleem, 2 Jatinder Singh (capt), 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Mohammad Nadeem, 5 Ayaan Khan, 6 Aryan Bisht, 7 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 8 Shakeel Ahmad, 9 Ashish Odedra, 10 Hassnain Shah, 11 Zikria Islam

