UAE President issues Federal Decree to establish 'Frontline Heroes Office'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 95 of 2020 establishing the Frontline Heroes Office. The new entity will be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and will recognise and support the UAE’s frontline workers in the long term.

The Decree stipulates that the Office will have its own identity as well as financial and administrative independence. While the Office will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, its Chairman may establish branches across any of the UAE Emirates.

The Frontline Heroes Office aims to raise awareness of the key role played by the frontline workers during crises and emergencies by recognising their efforts and acknowledging their sacrifices, while also looking after their needs and addressing their priorities.

The Decree outlines the Office’s mandate, which includes defining the frontline workers and establishing the criteria used to identify them, as well as preparing and implementing strategies and initiatives to support them, in collaboration with relevant authorities.

In addition, the Decree has commissioned these relevant entities to follow the directives of the Office Chairman and build a database of the frontline workers by establishing an online registry interlinking the relevant federal, local or private bodies.

According to the Decree, the Frontline Heroes Office is also mandated to run events, grant rewards, present appreciation certificates, and nominate any of the frontline workers to receive honorary medals.