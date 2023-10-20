Open Menu

UAE President Meets With Vietnamese Prime Minister On Sidelines Of GCC-ASEAN Summit In Riyadh

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 05:45 PM

UAE President meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister on sidelines of GCC-ASEAN summit in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the sidelines of the joint summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which commenced today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During their meeting, which took place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, where the summit is held, His Highness and the Vietnamese Prime Minister discussed the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries. They explored opportunities to further strengthen ties in a manner that serves mutual interests and realises the aspirations of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the significance of the GCC-ASEAN Summit and its outcomes in enhancing cooperation between the two sides at various levels, including economic and investment ties and promising opportunities to advance comprehensive developmental partnerships that serve their aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.

Furthermore, discussions addressed the importance of establishing mechanisms to ensure continued dialogue and consultation while strengthening cooperation with all partners to achieve global stability and development.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Saudi Arabia Vietnam All Asia

Recent Stories

Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare ..

Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare Complex Lahore

6 minutes ago
 IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, u ..

IRCRA condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip, urges peaceful resolution

13 minutes ago
 US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

US embassy opens another Lincoln Corner at UAJK

13 minutes ago
 Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

Literacy centre set up for prisoners in Shahpur

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relat ..

Pakistan, Canada discuss enhancing bilateral relations, economic and social ties

13 minutes ago
 Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocat ..

Over 580 students receive degrees at 29th Convocation of NUST CEME

4 minutes ago
DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

DC chairs meeting regarding fertilizer price

4 minutes ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia launches nationwide campaign to enhance p ..

Mongolia launches nationwide campaign to enhance public financial awareness

4 minutes ago
 UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

2 hours ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East