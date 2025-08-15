Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates organized the Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 at the Gold & Silver Ballroom, Abu Dhabi Country Club, on 9th August 2025 to mark the 78th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan, celebrated annually on 14th August

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates organized the Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 at the Gold & Silver Ballroom, Abu Dhabi Country Club, on 9th August 2025 to mark the 78th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan, celebrated annually on 14th August. The event brought together a large number of members of the Pakistani community, Emirati guests and friends of Pakistan.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, welcomed the guests and congratulated the community on the upcoming Independence Day. He paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan and highlighted the sacrifices made to achieve freedom.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of unity, cultural pride, and community engagement in strengthening the bonds between Pakistan and the UAE.

The festival featured Mushaira and live music, as well as vibrant displays of Pakistani food, handicrafts, and cultural heritage. Families enjoyed a festive atmosphere celebrating Pakistan’s traditions, arts, and flavors.

Ambassador Tirmizi commended the contributions of overseas Pakistanis in the UAE and reiterated the Embassy’s commitment to promoting Pakistan’s culture, heritage, and national identity abroad.