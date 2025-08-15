Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched Clarity Backed By 5-Year XOS Updates
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:45 PM
Now Available across retail outlets Nationwide and Xpark
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Infinix, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan known for empowering youth with innovative technology, has officially launched the HOT 60 Pro, featuring a 1.5K Super AMOLED display for vibrant, true-to-life visuals and 5 years of Android updates for sustained performance and security. Hot 60 Pro is now available for PKR 45,999/- offline at outlets nationwide and online via Xpark.pk.
The 1.5K Super AMOLED display exhibits exceptional color accuracy, deep blacks, and superior contrast, thereby enhancing the visual experience by presenting images and videos with remarkable clarity. The 5-year XOS update commitment provides sustained performance, enhanced features, and robust security over time. Advanced anti-theft features protect both data and device, even in unforeseen circumstances, while the innovative 1.5km no-signal communication capability allows seamless connectivity with nearby contacts without relying on mobile networks—ideal for emergencies, outdoor excursions, or remote environments.
Speaking about the launch of the HOT 60 Pro, Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix, said:
"The HOT 60 Pro represents a leap forward in how smartphones can serve as both a lifestyle companion and a reliable tool for the future. We’ve integrated cutting-edge display technology, long-term software support, and innovative safety and connectivity features to empower our users in every scenario."
From streaming your favorite shows on the vivid Super AMOLED screen, to hiking in the mountains with the peace of mind that you can still communicate within 1.5km without a signal, the HOT 60 Pro adapts to your life. Students and professionals alike benefit from the extended 5-year XOS updates, ensuring long-term reliability and access to new features. And for the safety-conscious, the anti-theft tools offer unmatched control over your device’s security. Meanwhile, AI Smart Charging not only optimizes charging speed but also extends battery health, making it ideal for everyday use.
