Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Independence Day’s grand celebrations marking the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day commenced at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City today.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed profound gratitude to the UAE government for its participation in this momentous occasion. The mega public event, organised by Emirates Loves Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) and supported by Dubai Police, is set to be the largest Pakistan Independence Day celebration in the world.

The festivities will be graced by the presence of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi. The gathering also includes diplomats, Emirati dignitaries, and members of the vibrant Pakistani community in the UAE.

Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “This will be the biggest Pakistan Independence Day celebration in the world. Over 60,000 people have already registered to participate in this mega event. Artists, performers, and singers from Pakistan, representing all four provinces along with Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, will showcase Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage through music, dance, cuisine, and traditional attire.

He noted that last year’s event at Dubai World Trade Centre attracted 15,000 attendees, prompting the organisers to move to a much larger venue this year to accommodate the overwhelming public response.

The day-long programme, starting at 11:00 AM and continuing until midnight, features live performances by Pakistan’s national superstar Sahir Ali Bagga, acclaimed Sufi rock singer Natasha Baig, and celebrated storyteller Yousuf Bashir Qureshi. Cultural displays, folk performances, art exhibitions, and traditional food stalls are also part of the celebrations, reflecting the rich heritage of Pakistan and the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the UAE.

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, extended special thanks to Emirates Loves Pakistan and PAD for their dedicated efforts in organising the event. He praised the contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development and urged them to continue observing local laws, respecting the norms and policies of the host country.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the subcontinent in their struggle for an independent homeland, reaffirming the importance of unity, progress, and community spirit.