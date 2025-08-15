Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin At Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:39 PM
Pakistan Independence Day’s grand celebrations marking the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day commenced at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City today
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Independence Day’s grand celebrations marking the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day commenced at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City today.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed profound gratitude to the UAE government for its participation in this momentous occasion. The mega public event, organised by Emirates Loves Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) and supported by Dubai Police, is set to be the largest Pakistan Independence Day celebration in the world.
The festivities will be graced by the presence of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi. The gathering also includes diplomats, Emirati dignitaries, and members of the vibrant Pakistani community in the UAE.
Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “This will be the biggest Pakistan Independence Day celebration in the world. Over 60,000 people have already registered to participate in this mega event. Artists, performers, and singers from Pakistan, representing all four provinces along with Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, will showcase Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage through music, dance, cuisine, and traditional attire.
”
He noted that last year’s event at Dubai World Trade Centre attracted 15,000 attendees, prompting the organisers to move to a much larger venue this year to accommodate the overwhelming public response.
The day-long programme, starting at 11:00 AM and continuing until midnight, features live performances by Pakistan’s national superstar Sahir Ali Bagga, acclaimed Sufi rock singer Natasha Baig, and celebrated storyteller Yousuf Bashir Qureshi. Cultural displays, folk performances, art exhibitions, and traditional food stalls are also part of the celebrations, reflecting the rich heritage of Pakistan and the enduring friendship between Pakistan and the UAE.
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, extended special thanks to Emirates Loves Pakistan and PAD for their dedicated efforts in organising the event. He praised the contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development and urged them to continue observing local laws, respecting the norms and policies of the host country.
In his welcome remarks, Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the subcontinent in their struggle for an independent homeland, reaffirming the importance of unity, progress, and community spirit.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Ombudsman to launch Awami Khidmat program from Multan next week11 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City54 seconds ago
-
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi58 seconds ago
-
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in Celebration of Indepe ..1 minute ago
-
Shamim Shawl says Kashmiris stand defiant against India on Independence day10 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes ‘Fireworks, musical night’ on eve of Independence Day10 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) sacrificed everything in the path to Allah: Governor10 minutes ago
-
Six people rescued safely from River Swat at Barikot10 minutes ago
-
Six people rescued safely from River Swat at Barikot10 minutes ago
-
43 people die, 30 houses damaged in floods, rains incidents in KP: PDMA10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 63 kg of drugs worth Rs 24.6 million in 10 operations20 minutes ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) is a day to remember loyalty, sacrifice:CM Sindh20 minutes ago