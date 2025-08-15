- Home
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event In Celebration Of Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 02:39 PM
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai was the Chief Guest at the 2nd Edition of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC)’s Speed Networking Event, held at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD)
This special edition of the event was organized to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day, which brought together a diverse group of Pakistani professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from various sectors. The platform provided an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and foster business relationships within the Pakistani community in the UAE.
The Consul General commended the management and board members of the PBC for organizing a successful and well-structured networking event.
He appreciated the focused and energetic interactions among participants, noting that such initiatives build linkages within the professional community and stimulate economic opportunities.
Mr. Hussain encouraged the attendees to work collectively to enhance Pakistan’s exports to the UAE, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and knowledge sharing among Pakistani businesses.
Mr. Shabbir Merchant, Chairman PBC, highlighted the importance of such networking events in providing participants with a platform to expand their business networks, exchange innovative ideas and build connections.
A special cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day, during the event.
