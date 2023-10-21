UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian President with Arab and international participation

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the Cairo Peace Summit, inaugurated today by Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The event drew the participation of leaders from various Arab nations and other countries, along with their governmental representatives, and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

His Highness' participation in the summit aligns with the UAE’s continued efforts to collaborate with international partners in supporting all diplomatic endeavours and initiatives aimed at establishing a just, comprehensive, secure, and sustainable peace that ends violence in the region and enhances regional security and stability.

The summit, convened at the invitation of the Egyptian President, seeks to address de-escalation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, emphasising the utmost priority of an immediate ceasefire and ending hostilities to prevent further expansion of the conflict and the exacerbation of humanitarian crises in the middle East. Additionally, the summit will discuss developments related to the Palestinian cause, its future, and work towards defining a clear horizon to achieve a just, comprehensive, secure, and sustainable peace in the region.

The summit was attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, including His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Participating in the summit are leaders and representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, Kingdom of Bahrain, State of Kuwait, Republic of Iraq, and State of Palestine, in addition to the Republic of Türkiye, Republic of Greece, Italian Republic, and United Nations, in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

In his opening speech, the Egyptian President stated, "We are facing an unprecedented crisis that requires full attention to prevent the expansion of this conflict, which threatens the stability of the region and international peace and security."

He called for international protection for innocent civilians and an end to their targeting, warning of a serious humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian President said, "We meet today in challenging times that test our humanity before our interests and examine the depth of our belief in the value of human beings and their right to life, placing the principles we claim to embrace under scrutiny and examination." He asked, "Where are the values of human civilisation that we have built over millennia and centuries? Where is the equality among human beings without discrimination, differentiation, or double standards?"

He affirmed that the solution to the Palestinian issue is not displacement or the removal of an entire people to other areas, but rather the only solution is justice, with Palestinians obtaining their legitimate rights in self-determination and living with dignity and security in an independent state on their land like other nations.

His Highness had earlier arrived at the summit venue, the St. Regis Almasa Hotel in Egypt’s administrative capital, where he was received by President El-Sisi. Group photos were taken of His Highness and President El-Sisi.

In his statement at the Cairo Peace Summit, His Highness emphasised the utmost and urgent priority in providing humanitarian support to civilians in the Gaza Strip and ensuring safe and stable humanitarian corridors to continue delivering relief and medical assistance, given the critical humanitarian situation in the region.

He welcomed the positive step that began today in this regard by opening a crossing to deliver aid to civilians, commending the efforts of the United Nations and the Arab Republic of Egypt in this matter. He stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainability of this process to safely address the increasing humanitarian needs of the Gaza Strip's population.

His Highness expressed his appreciation to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for convening this significant summit and conveyed his hopes that it would pave the way for de-escalation and enduring peace in the region.

His Highness stated that the UAE continues to intensify its efforts since the start of the conflict, including through bilateral engagement and by taking action within the UN Security Council, to contain the situation. He emphasised the UAE's firm stance against targeting civilians, insisting on respect for international humanitarian law in this regard, and ensuring unobstructed humanitarian support. Furthermore, His Highness stressed that the UAE will spare no effort to advance initiatives leading to peace and stability in collaboration with its regional and global allies and friends.

His Highness added that the experiences of the past decades, leading up to the current conflict, affirm that in the absence of a clear political horizon leading to a just, comprehensive, secure, and sustainable peace, the region will remain vulnerable to continuous cycles of violence. Such turmoil drains the region’s resources and diminishes the hopes of its people for development and prosperity, as there can be no development without peace.

His Highness also emphasised the need to counter voices that seek to exploit the conflict to spread messages of hatred, as this has serious consequences for coexistence and peace, not only in the Middle East but worldwide.

He further stressed that the Middle East holds immense religious, economic, and strategic importance for the entire world. Therefore, its stability is of global interest, and working towards promoting peace therein is an international responsibility as well.

His Highness also attended the banquet hosted by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as a tribute to the delegations and participants in the Cairo Peace Summit.