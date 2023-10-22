Open Menu

UAE President Receives Prime Minister Of Singapore In Official Reception Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon the Singaporean Prime Minister's arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, an official reception ceremony was accorded. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan escorted the Prime Minister of Singapore to the dais, where the national anthems of both the UAE and Singapore were played. A 21-gun salute was fired, while a contingent of the honour guard stood in formation, extending a traditional welcome to mark his visit.

In attendance at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, and a number of senior State officials.

The Singaporean Prime Minister arrived in the country earlier for an official visit scheduled over several days, accompanied by a delegation including various ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Singapore Industry Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

9 minutes ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

1 hour ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

2 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

7 hours ago
World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

18 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

19 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

21 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East