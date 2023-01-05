UAE President receives written letter from President of The Gambia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written letter from Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, concerning the development of ties between the two countries.

The letter was received by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during his meeting at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, with Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia, accompanied by Yankuba Dibba, Chief Executive Officer of the Organising Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Sheikh Shakhboot stressed that the relationship between the UAE and the Republic of The Gambia is constantly progressing, thanks to the existence of many opportunities and capabilities to develop and push this relationship forward, in the interest of the two countries.

For his part, Dr. Mamadou Tangara commended the strong bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the potential to enhance them forward in all fields.

He also congratulated the UAE for hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and expressed Gambia's aspirations to work alongside the UAE in this respect.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects of enhancing bilateral relations in various fields, as well as reviewed Gambia's hosting of the 15th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.