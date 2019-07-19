UAE Press: Well-deserved accolade for Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) The choosing of Dubai as the 'Capital of Arab Media' for the year 2020 by the Arab Information Ministers Council is a well-deserved accolade for the dazzling Emirate, a UAE newspaper has commented editorially.

"Dubai has made major strides in all areas and is absolutely well qualified to be the 'Capital of the Arab Media' as it has also offered a lot to the Arab culture and media," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Friday.

The decision taken at the Council’s 50th session held in Cairo, chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, certainly reflects the vital role that Dubai has played in the growth of the Arab media industry.

As Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, points out, the decision reflects Dubai’s positive impact on the region’s media sector, and highlights the success of its vision for media growth launched two decades ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed has always stressed that media is a key partner in the Arab world’s development journey. Through major initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Arab media sector, His Highness has supported the aspirations of the region to create a better future.

Thanks to its stupendous efforts over a period of time, Dubai has emerged as one of the world’s leading media hubs.

At the forefront of this growth is the TECOM Group’s media clusters, Dubai Media City, DMC, Dubai Studio City, DSC, and Dubai Production City, DPC, which together represent the largest hub for media companies in the region.

These vibrant clusters host more than 4,000 companies in media, marketing, broadcasting, production, film, television, music, entertainment and publishing sectors, employing more than 33,000 professionals and creative talent.

The Dubai Press Club, DPC, was established in 1999 as a centre dedicated to supporting, promoting and developing regional media.

Created under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed, DPC has launched several initiatives to foster industry excellence and dialogue.

Its major initiatives include the Arab Media Forum, AMF, the region’s largest media gathering; the Arab Journalism Award, AJA; the Emirates Media Forum, EMF; the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, ASMIS; and the annual Arab Media Outlook, an extensive reference on the region’s media.

The Arab Media Forum, AMF, was launched in 2001 to foster dialogue on regional issues among Arab media professionals. The forum has been taking tremendous efforts to open wide horizons for dialogue, in-depth discussions and exchange of ideas on issues of importance to the region as well as the world at large.

Such candid discussions are the right way to deal with the most pressing issues facing the media industry and examine future opportunities, so as to forge a new vision for the media that supports the aspirations of the region’s people.

The level of influence media wields is remarkable especially considering the fact that there are 1,230 television channels in the Arab world, including 133 state-owned channels. The media should utilise its tremendous power to make a positive impact on the community.

The recently launched Arab Social Media Influencers Summit also turned out to be the world’s largest platform for social media influencers.

"The selection of Dubai as the capital of Arab media is indeed a major achievement for the UAE," added the Sharjah-based daily