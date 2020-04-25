UAE provides 171 tonnes of food aid to residents of Al Shihr in Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) HADRAMAUT, 24th April 2020 (WAM) - The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided 4,000 food parcels weighing 171 tonnes to the residents of Al Shihr district in the Yemeni Governorate of Hadramaut on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The aid package was administered in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the following up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

On Thursday, the ERC dispatched a convoy of Ramadan Mir, benefitting over 20,000 vulnerable Yemeni families in Al Shihr districts.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said the convoy was dispatched under the UAE leadership's directives to deliver Ramadan necessities to the families at their homes, in compliance with the precautionary measures taken to avoid gatherings and to ensure health and safety of citizens in these exceptional circumstances.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Amoudi, Acting Under-secretary of Hadramaut Governorate, thanked the UAE for the humanitarian efforts.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their support and humanitarian gesture.