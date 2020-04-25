UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Provides 171 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Residents Of Al Shihr In Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE provides 171 tonnes of food aid to residents of Al Shihr in Yemen

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) HADRAMAUT, 24th April 2020 (WAM) - The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided 4,000 food parcels weighing 171 tonnes to the residents of Al Shihr district in the Yemeni Governorate of Hadramaut on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The aid package was administered in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the following up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

On Thursday, the ERC dispatched a convoy of Ramadan Mir, benefitting over 20,000 vulnerable Yemeni families in Al Shihr districts.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said the convoy was dispatched under the UAE leadership's directives to deliver Ramadan necessities to the families at their homes, in compliance with the precautionary measures taken to avoid gatherings and to ensure health and safety of citizens in these exceptional circumstances.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Amoudi, Acting Under-secretary of Hadramaut Governorate, thanked the UAE for the humanitarian efforts.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their support and humanitarian gesture.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid April 2020 Government Allied Rental Modarba Ramadan

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

3 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.