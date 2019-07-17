UrduPoint.com
UAE Raising Children To Be Leaders Of Tomorrow: Amal Al Qubaisi

UAE raising children to be leaders of tomorrow: Amal Al Qubaisi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stated that the UAE is advancing towards the future and enabling its community to participate in its plans and initiatives, which includes raising future generations to be the leaders of tomorrow.

They are achieving this by developing their capabilities and training them to handle their responsibilities and contribute to the decision-making process and the country’s overall development, she said at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi today while meeting with members of the Advisory Board for Children, which visited the FNC as part of the first day if its five-day summer camp.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that due to the efforts of its leadership, the UAE is capable of empowering its entire community and empowering women, the youth and children, as part of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

She also praised the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, to establish the board.

