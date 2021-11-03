UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The messages of sympathies were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables of condolences to King Salman.