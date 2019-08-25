UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The joint government services training programme organised by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, entitled, 'UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme', has begun in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The programme aims to build the capacities of government services employees from the two countries, according to specialised services criteria and as part of their partnership, as represented by the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

The five-day training programme will address a range of concepts related to providing excellent customer services, as well as how to apply specialist tools to support customer service centres of government authorities.

The programme will also explore several examples of best practices in the private sector and how to benefit from them, as well as how to involve customers, ask effective questions, and utilise the best communication methods and latest technologies.

The programme will feature a range of practical applications and interactive workshops focussing on several topics, such as the definition of customer happiness, the experience of users, methods of training, and how to make employees happy.

Many Saudi official authorities are participating in the programme, including those from the ministries of defence, interior, social affairs, education, finance and Islamic affairs.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, stated that the programme reflects the directives of the leaderships of the two countries to promote overall integration and cooperation, and is part of their joint efforts to improve government services, adding that their joint initiatives aim to exchange expertise in various areas of government work.

"The training programme for customer service employees of the Saudi government aims to build their capacities and reinforce the partnership between the two countries in the area of government development," noted Mohammed bin Taleea, Deputy Director-General of Government Services at the Cabinet of Ministers Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

Many qualified Emirati experts and certified trainers participated in the programme, who exchanged their expertise and experiences with the participants, he added.

The Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council was established as part of an agreement signed in May 2016, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brother, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.