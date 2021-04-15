UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Humanitarian Aid To Mozambique To Support Victims Of Daesh Terror Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE sends humanitarian aid to Mozambique to support victims of Daesh terror attack

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) The UAE has sent 36 tonnes of emergency medical and food assistance to the Republic of Mozambique to address the humanitarian situation in its coastal town of Palma, Cabo Delgado province.

This humanitarian assistance came in the wake of the Daesh terror attack that resulted in dozens of casualties, hundreds of injured, the mass displacement of individuals from the city, and a lack of shelter and basic food resources, particularly among women and children.

"Since joining the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh in 2014, the UAE has sought to support all efforts by the international community to eliminate this organisation and prevent the spread of its extremist ideology," said Khalid Ibrahim Sohail, UAE Ambassador to Mozambique.

He added, "This urgent humanitarian assistance sent by the UAE to Mozambique is part of the provision of humanitarian supplies to aid those affected by the terrorist attack, as well as enhance the humanitarian response and assistance to all African countries in such critical circumstances."

The UAE previously sent an aid containing 8.7 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Mozambique to support approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist UAE Palma Mozambique Women All From

Recent Stories

SC bars justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comm ..

7 minutes ago

Seven arrested, weapons recovered in sargodha

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Use Covid-19 lessons to battle deadly superbugs: W ..

1 minute ago

Govt. taking solid steps to improve law and order ..

1 minute ago

Russia's FMBA Got Permission for Phase 2 Clinical ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.