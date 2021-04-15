UAE sends humanitarian aid to Mozambique to support victims of Daesh terror attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) The UAE has sent 36 tonnes of emergency medical and food assistance to the Republic of Mozambique to address the humanitarian situation in its coastal town of Palma, Cabo Delgado province.

This humanitarian assistance came in the wake of the Daesh terror attack that resulted in dozens of casualties, hundreds of injured, the mass displacement of individuals from the city, and a lack of shelter and basic food resources, particularly among women and children.

"Since joining the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh in 2014, the UAE has sought to support all efforts by the international community to eliminate this organisation and prevent the spread of its extremist ideology," said Khalid Ibrahim Sohail, UAE Ambassador to Mozambique.

He added, "This urgent humanitarian assistance sent by the UAE to Mozambique is part of the provision of humanitarian supplies to aid those affected by the terrorist attack, as well as enhance the humanitarian response and assistance to all African countries in such critical circumstances."

The UAE previously sent an aid containing 8.7 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Mozambique to support approximately 9,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.