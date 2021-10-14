UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) The United Arab Emirates and Senegal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a joint Emirati-Senegalese business council.

In the presence of President Macky Sall of Senegal and on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai, the MoU was signed by Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and by Aba Traore and Elimane LAM on behalf of the Consortium of Employer’s Unions of Senegal.

On this occasion, Al Mazrouei highlighted the interest of Emirati businessmen to learn about the investment opportunities in Senegal and that of the Federation of UAE Chambers to boost cooperation with the private sector in the two friendly countries.

He added that the UAE Chambers are willing to assist business owners and investors from Senegal who wish to establish direct or joint projects in the UAE, as well as supporting them for the successful investments and partnerships that already exist between Emirati and Senegalese companies.