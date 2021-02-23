UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Nebojsa Stefanovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Serbia, stated that the UAE and the Republic of Serbia have distinguished relations, which are witnessing ongoing overall development, due to the mutual support of their leadership.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of his participation in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, Stefanovic said, "We appreciate the organisation of the largest international gathering of defence industry specialists in the UAE."

He also highlighted the challenges involved in holding the global event amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting that the UAE successfully overcame these issues and is hosting delegations from around the world while implementing the necessary precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors.

Stefanovic then pointed out that the UAE’s leadership created the opportunity for the world’s countries to participate in the leading global exhibition, which is a key platform for exploring the latest defence industry technologies.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to participate in IDEX 2021 and showcase our defence industry products. It is also an ideal opportunity for Serbia to present its latest products ranging from light military equipment, armoured vehicles and all types of ammunition," he further added, stressing that the entire world has suffered from the challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, especially in 2020.

"We appreciate the distinguished organisation of IDEX 2021 and its keenness to provide participants and exhibitors with all means of support, comfort and safety. We feel safe here, and everyone is receiving all forms of support, with the highest standards of precautionary measures being adopted," Stefanovic further said.

All exhibitors can participate in the event and showcase their various products, which is a key step towards the process of recovery from the pandemic, he added, noting that they are looking forward to participating in the upcoming editions of IDEX.

"We held meetings with senior Emirati officials and are willing to strengthen our overall cooperation," he explained, affirming that the bilateral ties between the UAE and Serbia are witnessing continued development, due to the support of their leaderships.

"We are grateful to the UAE and its leadership for supporting Serbia in overcoming the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for the medical supplies sent to help us to address the disease," he said in conclusion.