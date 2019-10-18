UrduPoint.com
UAE Ship Carrying 7,200 Tonnes Of Diesel Arrives In Mukalla Port

Fri 18th October 2019

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) The third UAE cargo ship carrying 7,200 tonnes of diesel arrived in the Yemeni port of Mukalla in Hadramaut governorate. The fuel consignment will help meet the local energy needs in the governorate.

Mohamed Al Amoudi, Undersecretary for Technical Affairs in Hadramaut Governorate, hailed the UAE assistance, thanking the country's leadership, government, and people, who have always stood by and helped them to overcome their difficulties.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Emirates Red Crescent Representative in Hadramaut, received the ship along with a number of Yemeni officials.

Al Shamsi said that this move, under the guidance of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, in support of the electricity sector in Hadramout would help restore normalcy in the governorate.

