UAE Story Told Via Drones Light Show

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:30 PM

UAE story told via drones light show

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba organised a spectacular drone light show last night to celebrate the UAE's 50th National Day anniversary.

The show, entitled "A nation's story", featured drones hovering on the horizon to tell the story of the UAE.

The night sky was lit with seven drones, symbolising the Emirates of the UAE, before joining together to make the shape of the country's map.

The visually augmented show also told of the UAE's recent achievements, lighting up the sky with images of the Hope Probe Mission to Mars and Expo 2020 Dubai logo, to the delight of the festival’s visitors.

