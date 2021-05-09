UrduPoint.com
UAE Strongly Condemns Terror Attack On Kabul School For Girls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:45 AM

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul school for girls

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack that targeted a school for girls in the Afghan capital, Kabul, that left scores of civilians killed and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values.

The Ministry also offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

