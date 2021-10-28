(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The UAE has denounced the statement made by George Kordahi, Lebanese Minister of Information, against the Saudi-led Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed condemnation and dismay over the disrespectful and biased statements made by Kordahi, which insulted the Coalition’s member countries.

The Ministry summoned the Lebanese Ambassador to the UAE to inform him of its indignation and denunciation of such belligerent statements that contravenes diplomatic norms and the history of Lebanon's relations with the Coalition countries.

It added that the statements also show the growing distance Lebanon is taking from its Arab brethren.