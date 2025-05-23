UAE To Host 39th Joint Committee Meeting Of Cospas-Sarsat On May 27
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is set to host the 39th Cospas-Sarsat Joint Committee Meeting for the first time on 27th May 2025, in Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, the event will take place at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Hotel.
This ten-day global gathering will serve as a vital platform for leading search and rescue entities from around the world. It is considered the largest event of its kind globally, focusing on the use of satellites for rescue operations.
The meeting holds particular significance as it marks its inaugural edition in the UAE, attracting over 200 experts and specialists from 45 countries.
This event marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s international efforts to save lives and respond to distress signals worldwide, reaffirming the country’s active and growing role within the global satellite-based emergency response network.
Hosting this global event underscores the UAE’s position as a leader in innovation and humanitarian cooperation. It further reinforces the country’s influential role on the world stage and its ability to foster an ideal environment for dialogue and collaboration on critical global issues.
Cospas-Sarsat is an international humanitarian organisation responsible for coordinating the global satellite-based search and rescue system. The organisation oversees policies and operations to ensure the timely detection and transmission of distress signals, thereby supporting humanitarian missions and search and rescue operations undertaken by the relevant authorities worldwide.
UAE to host 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat on May 27
